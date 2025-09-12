UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $173,000 Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 243,541 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 121,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $770.74 million, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.13. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

