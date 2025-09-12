UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $646,000 Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,620,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,457,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,039,000 after buying an additional 839,541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after buying an additional 315,380 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 290.9% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 260,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVT opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2377 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.97%.

IVT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

