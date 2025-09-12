UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 642.86%.

In related news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $25,696.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,074.30. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 45,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $749,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,101,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,041.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,532 over the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Wall Street Zen lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush raised UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

