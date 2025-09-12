UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.7% in the first quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $28,688,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $1,167,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $6,557,674.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 787,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,232,938.51. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,371 shares of company stock valued at $28,954,715. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

