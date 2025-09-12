UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 1,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Celestica by 8,910.0% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. CICC Research started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $246.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $257.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

