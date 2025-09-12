UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 779,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Howard Hughes Stock Up 3.5%
HHH stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.21. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Howard Hughes Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Howard Hughes
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.