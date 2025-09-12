UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 779,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHH stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.21. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

