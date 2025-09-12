V2X, Inc. $VVX Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in V2X were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVX. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 732,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,057,000 after acquiring an additional 525,204 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth $19,753,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth $11,036,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth $8,853,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price target on V2X and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V2X currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Insider Transactions at V2X

In other V2X news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,700,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000,050. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Articles

