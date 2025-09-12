Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 222,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $220.07 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

