Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

