Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.