VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $37.84 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.1465 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

