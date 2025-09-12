Visteon Corporation $VC Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Visteon worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 286.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Visteon by 558.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Visteon by 33.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Trading Up 2.2%

Visteon stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $129.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Visteon Announces Dividend

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $81,713.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,872.82. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $524,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This represents a 60.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $1,538,595. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

