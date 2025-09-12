Waters Corporation $WAT Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waters by 118.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

Waters stock opened at $302.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.97. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

