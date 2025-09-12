Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Price

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

CNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 80,028 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $4,983,343.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,730.72. The trade was a 53.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $1,480,132.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $862,185.66. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,956 shares of company stock valued at $26,343,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,472,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,371,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 2.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,355 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,841,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 14.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,394,000 after acquiring an additional 351,219 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

