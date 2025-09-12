West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 42,553.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,128 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,974,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,876,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,931,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,242,000 after purchasing an additional 232,558 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,425,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,016 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 2.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 875,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.63 and a 1 year high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -73.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

