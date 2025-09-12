Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $92.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.2857.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Westlake Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Westlake by 251.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Westlake by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake stock opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. Westlake has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

