Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

