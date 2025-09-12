Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Position Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $203.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $9,284,240 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Argus set a $212.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

