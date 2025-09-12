Wolfe Research Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $400.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.84.

ORCL stock opened at $307.64 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

