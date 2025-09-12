WPG Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of WPG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in Apple by 67.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 50,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 24,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 56.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 318,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,729,000 after buying an additional 114,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 376,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $83,671,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.