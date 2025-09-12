Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stock Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 381.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 159,781 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,130,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 76.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $99,995,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 122,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after buying an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 3.2%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $316.01 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $301.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

