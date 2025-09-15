10,247 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Acquired by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

