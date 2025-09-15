20,783 Shares in American Noble Gas Inc. $INFY Purchased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in American Noble Gas by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Noble Gas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Noble Gas by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Noble Gas Stock Down 0.5%

American Noble Gas stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild Redb raised American Noble Gas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on American Noble Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

