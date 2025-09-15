281,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 281,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3,621,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 253,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 50,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,502,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.1%

EWZ stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

