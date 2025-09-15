3,026 Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Acquired by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $106.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

