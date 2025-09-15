3,329 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Acquired by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,247,000 after buying an additional 2,336,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $57,324,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,831.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,870,000 after buying an additional 548,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after buying an additional 397,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 63.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 929,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,105,000 after buying an additional 360,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $65.68 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

