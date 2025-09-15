3,334 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hasbro by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 98,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hasbro by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,289,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,312,000 after purchasing an additional 170,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Hasbro Trading Down 2.0%

Hasbro stock opened at $78.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.97%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

