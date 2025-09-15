43,250 Shares in Nice $NICE Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nice by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nice by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Nice during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nice Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $142.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. Nice has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $200.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NICE. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nice from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

