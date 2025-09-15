440 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 889,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,757,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after buying an additional 832,999 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,430,000 after buying an additional 138,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIX. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. William Blair began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $3,153,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,507,156.57. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total value of $750,158.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,220. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $754.21 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $772.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

