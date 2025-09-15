454 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA Bought by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 454 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price target on First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,974.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,993.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,887.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.