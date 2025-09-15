5,023 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,886,000 after buying an additional 199,467 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 176.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $6,557,674.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 787,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,232,938.51. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,371 shares of company stock worth $28,954,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.