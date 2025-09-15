576 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,850,000 after buying an additional 1,699,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after buying an additional 1,329,618 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $405.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $420.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.17.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

