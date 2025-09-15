6,001 Shares in CDW Corporation $CDW Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 78.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.9%

CDW stock opened at $164.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.02. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.