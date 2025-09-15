6,882 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $156.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.16 and its 200 day moving average is $146.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

