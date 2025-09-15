7,078 Shares in TechnipFMC plc $FTI Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,030,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,746 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,952,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,381,000 after buying an additional 202,599 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 111.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,078,000 after buying an additional 4,602,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,458,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,371,000 after buying an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,124,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 910,891 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

