7,429 Shares in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $940,015,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $759,938,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.