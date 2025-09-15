7,953 Shares in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $201.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.84.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

