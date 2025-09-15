9,533 Shares in Atkore Inc. $ATKR Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Atkore by 61.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 97.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 29.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.6% during the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $61.29 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,300.01. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

