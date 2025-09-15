9,604 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,190 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.63 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

