abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 358.70 ($4.86), with a volume of 239118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357 ($4.84).

abrdn Asia Focus Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of £520.84 million, a P/E ratio of 743.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 311.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn Asia Focus

In related news, insider Alex Finn acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 320 per share, for a total transaction of £8,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About abrdn Asia Focus

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

