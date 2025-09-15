abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Shares Down 28.5% – What’s Next?

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) dropped 28.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 33.90 ($0.46). Approximately 2,955,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 1,082,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.40 ($0.64).
abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £139.73 million, a PE ratio of 4,842.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.91.
abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile
Capturing long-term income potential from logistics real estate in Europe
