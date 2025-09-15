Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 214.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 409,362 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,956 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 590,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 104,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of VNO opened at $42.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

