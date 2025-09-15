Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,844,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,891,000 after purchasing an additional 129,541 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,751,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,456 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,362,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

