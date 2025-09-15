Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 125,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,637,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,542,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 496,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 171,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 154,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $55.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.57 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Omnicell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.