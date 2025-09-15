Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,810,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $222.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $267.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.72.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.36.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

