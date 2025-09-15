Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 15,801 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 45.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter worth about $1,984,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interparfums

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $53,584.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,638. This trade represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Interparfums Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $106.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.26. Interparfums, Inc. has a one year low of $97.65 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $333.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interparfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.