ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA Stock Position Raised by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.58% of ACV Auctions worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3,005.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 2,640.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,616.96. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Further Reading

