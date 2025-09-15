Addison Capital Co Buys 967 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,037,963,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

AMZN opened at $228.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $208.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

