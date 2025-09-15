Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $180,555.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,350.31. This represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $2,873,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 166,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,134,691.95. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $110.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

