AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,217,231.20. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,183. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HPE opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

